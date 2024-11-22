Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.