Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.87 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

