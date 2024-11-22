Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 15500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

