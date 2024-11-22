Myles Kleeger Sells 6,342 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $228,502.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,787.88. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $317,801.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.