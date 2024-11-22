National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Acquires A$732,066.20 in Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Irvine purchased 19,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$38.30 ($24.87) per share, with a total value of A$732,066.20 ($475,367.66).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

