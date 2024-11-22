National Bank Financial Estimates TC Energy FY2025 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TC Energy by 74.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,892,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 467,497 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 95,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

