National Bank Financial Forecasts Dollarama Q1 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.09.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$146.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$152.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.65.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

