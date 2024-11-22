National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:AYA FY2024 Earnings

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cormark lowered Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.57 and a 52 week high of C$19.56.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

