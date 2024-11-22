Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells $39,546.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $39,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,516. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $87,805.42.
- On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $251,150.42.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.
- On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00.
Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.
