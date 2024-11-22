Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.52-1.60 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 122,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.96. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

