Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

