Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $612,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,818.88. The trade was a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,390. This represents a 73.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,571 shares of company stock worth $12,890,034. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

