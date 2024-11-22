Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in StealthGas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StealthGas by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

