Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 5,804 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 514,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $246.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

