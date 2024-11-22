Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $579.99 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $579.99 million and $69.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,428.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.84 or 0.00490550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00091392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00161608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00067902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00017748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.