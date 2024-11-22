Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Neurogene from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurogene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Neurogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

