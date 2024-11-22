New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. 26,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 211,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$454.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.