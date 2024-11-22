NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

