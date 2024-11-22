NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Macquarie

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.60. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE NIO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

