Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,557,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 15,805,476 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

