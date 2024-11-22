Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of UTI Q1 Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 878,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.