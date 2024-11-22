Nwam LLC Buys 72 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

TMUS stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

