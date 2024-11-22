Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 108,136 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.