Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 94,708 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 94,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,361,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

