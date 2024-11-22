Nwam LLC Invests $10 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

