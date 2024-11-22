Nwam LLC Invests $6.02 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

