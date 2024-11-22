Nwam LLC Makes New $14.39 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 272,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

