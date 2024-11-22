Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

