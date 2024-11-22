Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 11,260 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $441.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $352.78 and a 1-year high of $444.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

