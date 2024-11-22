Nwam LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,655,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.14 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

