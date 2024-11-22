Nwam LLC Takes Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 910,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

