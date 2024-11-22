NYM (NYM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. NYM has a market cap of $79.57 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,103,235 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 803,103,234.855727 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.09924594 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,257,105.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars.

