OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OBIC Co.,Ltd.
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.