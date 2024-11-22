OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

