OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
OI Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
OI Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00.
About OI
Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.
