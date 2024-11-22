OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 20,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 143,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.39 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of C$3.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0130719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.