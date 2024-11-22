Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

