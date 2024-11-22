OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 999,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 373,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.24 million, a PE ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.05.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.