Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

