Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 972,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,392,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,324,537.96. The trade was a 5.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 169,569 shares valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

