Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 12,504 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.98 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.