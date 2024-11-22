Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,066,418 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 30,278.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,418 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $66,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

