Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,639 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Guess? worth $81,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Guess? Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of GES stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.94.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
