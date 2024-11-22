Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,639 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Guess? worth $81,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Guess? Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.