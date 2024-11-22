Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,130,969 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 38,074.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130,969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $116,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adient by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adient by 493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Adient by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

