Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,697 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,301 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $49,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,520,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 689,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.