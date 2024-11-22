Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 40,000 Shares

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,296,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,910.64. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paysign alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mark Newcomer sold 25,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

Paysign Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paysign in the first quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paysign by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Paysign by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYS

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.