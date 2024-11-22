Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.40. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4,511,642 shares.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,468.86. This represents a 45.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,765.93. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,339 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 350,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 286,268 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 647.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,221,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 452,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

