Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 9171559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
