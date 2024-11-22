Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 9171559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Petro Matad Price Performance

About Petro Matad

The company has a current ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £22.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.78.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

