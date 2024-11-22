Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$366,620.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total transaction of C$366,620.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$326,900.70.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 675 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 5.4 %

PEY stock opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.