Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 38000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.27 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

