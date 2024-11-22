Piper Sandler Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $38.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

